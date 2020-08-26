Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music R&B artist Ginette Claudette chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her single "Lookin' Up Ya Ex" and her new "Inside" EP. Regarding her single "Lookin' Up Ya Ex," she said, "There are so many layers to this song because while yes, it is about lookin' up your significant other's ex (which we all do, so for me it was a moment of brutal honesty in a playful way), it’s more about realizing that I’m the ultimate catch for my man and I know it! At the same time I’m human too and I have my moments." She listed "Info" as her favorite song on the new EP. "That song just takes me to a place. I close my eyes when I listen to it and it transports me. Everything about the sentiment, the lyrics, the musicality... I love it. And that big ad lib at the end gives me chills every time," she exclaimed. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It has its ups and downs. There’s so much access. Too much sometimes. You can wake up with a dream and hit the green light but it also comes with so much pressure. The digital age has connected us in unimaginable ways but it’s also made it so that everybody can compare themselves to everybody else and that can be daunting and exhausting. I’ve always been the type of person to keep my head down and do my work, for me it helps with that part of it. As far as the endless possibilities, amazing." For young and aspiring artists, she encouraged them to "do the work." "Study great artists, practice your craft, put yourself out there. Most importantly understand that not everyone’s gonna get it and that’s okay so long as you believe in yourself. Never give up," she said. On her definition of the word success she said, "I used to think it meant money and notoriety but it’s become much more. It’s passion, determination, love, family, gratefulness, God. I got to a point where I started to look at most things others would be excited about like “no big deal” - sort of an “it’s not enough” mentality. Being ambitious is great but remembering to be grateful is even greater. I didn’t like that about myself and I don’t like that that’s what society does to us. Constantly making us forget how blessed we are." "I try to celebrate all of my successes," she said. "The big and the small. It’s made me realize that I’ve actually checked so many things off of my list that the younger, less jaded me, wanted so badly. Yeah, I’m still somebody who walks down the street that nobody knows haha but I’ve had incredible opportunities in my career so far, I have an amazing husband who understands this dream of mine all too well and makes me a better person and a better artist and my biggest success yet... is my baby girl, Ruby." "I don’t take anything for granted anymore. I have a cult following that knows how long I've been on the grind and constantly cheers me on while I’m right here in the thick of it. I’m still growing, on the rise and that’s okay. That’s success to me. It’s appreciating everything you have while working hard for what you want," she added. She remarked about her new music, "After having a baby, taking a break and living through what seems like a major shift in the world, I’m just so happy to have gotten back to myself. That’s what INSIDE is all about. It’s an introspective project that I made while I was stuck inside because it forced me to have to look inside myself. The thing that’s always made me me is music." "I've had moments where I’ve wanted to give up and I’ve had moments where I doubted myself but when I get back in it, I realize my talent is my superpower. I’m motivated now more than ever to continue to show that to people. These songs are a representation of my growth as a woman in the last two years. A woman that I’m proud of. A wife, a mama and a badass artist," she elaborated. "I hope that you can take them and interpret them your way and that they speak your love language too, but most of all, I hope they make you feel good and take you to a place, even for a second," she added. Her music is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Ginette Claudette, follow her on On the song selection process for her Inside EP, she said, "There wasn’t much of a selection process. I purposely took a chunk of concentrated time out to write and record knowing that whatever the outcome was, I was gonna let it go and that was gonna be the finished product. I removed thought and just went with my gut feelings."Regarding her single "Lookin' Up Ya Ex," she said, "There are so many layers to this song because while yes, it is about lookin' up your significant other's ex (which we all do, so for me it was a moment of brutal honesty in a playful way), it’s more about realizing that I’m the ultimate catch for my man and I know it! At the same time I’m human too and I have my moments."She listed "Info" as her favorite song on the new EP. "That song just takes me to a place. I close my eyes when I listen to it and it transports me. Everything about the sentiment, the lyrics, the musicality... I love it. And that big ad lib at the end gives me chills every time," she exclaimed.On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It has its ups and downs. There’s so much access. Too much sometimes. You can wake up with a dream and hit the green light but it also comes with so much pressure. The digital age has connected us in unimaginable ways but it’s also made it so that everybody can compare themselves to everybody else and that can be daunting and exhausting. I’ve always been the type of person to keep my head down and do my work, for me it helps with that part of it. As far as the endless possibilities, amazing."For young and aspiring artists, she encouraged them to "do the work." "Study great artists, practice your craft, put yourself out there. Most importantly understand that not everyone’s gonna get it and that’s okay so long as you believe in yourself. Never give up," she said.On her definition of the word success she said, "I used to think it meant money and notoriety but it’s become much more. It’s passion, determination, love, family, gratefulness, God. I got to a point where I started to look at most things others would be excited about like “no big deal” - sort of an “it’s not enough” mentality. Being ambitious is great but remembering to be grateful is even greater. I didn’t like that about myself and I don’t like that that’s what society does to us. Constantly making us forget how blessed we are.""I try to celebrate all of my successes," she said. "The big and the small. It’s made me realize that I’ve actually checked so many things off of my list that the younger, less jaded me, wanted so badly. Yeah, I’m still somebody who walks down the street that nobody knows haha but I’ve had incredible opportunities in my career so far, I have an amazing husband who understands this dream of mine all too well and makes me a better person and a better artist and my biggest success yet... is my baby girl, Ruby.""I don’t take anything for granted anymore. I have a cult following that knows how long I've been on the grind and constantly cheers me on while I’m right here in the thick of it. I’m still growing, on the rise and that’s okay. That’s success to me. It’s appreciating everything you have while working hard for what you want," she added.She remarked about her new music, "After having a baby, taking a break and living through what seems like a major shift in the world, I’m just so happy to have gotten back to myself. That’s what INSIDE is all about. It’s an introspective project that I made while I was stuck inside because it forced me to have to look inside myself. The thing that’s always made me me is music.""I've had moments where I’ve wanted to give up and I’ve had moments where I doubted myself but when I get back in it, I realize my talent is my superpower. I’m motivated now more than ever to continue to show that to people. These songs are a representation of my growth as a woman in the last two years. A woman that I’m proud of. A wife, a mama and a badass artist," she elaborated."I hope that you can take them and interpret them your way and that they speak your love language too, but most of all, I hope they make you feel good and take you to a place, even for a second," she added.Her music is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Ginette Claudette, follow her on Instagram and check out her website More about Ginette Claudette, Inside, Ep, lookin' up ya ex, Single Ginette Claudette Inside Ep lookin up ya ex Single