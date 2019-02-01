By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music On February 1, it was announced that George Strait will be releasing his forthcoming studio album, "Honky Tonk Time Machine" on March 29 via MCA Nashville. Affectionately known as the "King of Country Music," Straight co-produced the album with Chuck Ainlay. He also wrote eight out of the 13 songs including "Sing One with Willie," which features Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson. His song "God and Country Music," was co-penned by songwriters Luke Laird, Barry Dean, and Lori McKenna; moreover, it features Strait's grandson, Harvey Strait as a special guest vocalist. In a press statement, Strait shared that he is very excited to have new music coming out, especially since it has been two years since he last put out a record. He noted that it was "great" writing songs with Bubba and Dean, as well as creating a "beautiful song" with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Another special moment was writing and singing a tune with the iconic country star Willie Nelson. This weekend, Strait will be playing his 21st and 22nd sold-out shows in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, as part of his "Strait to Vegas" residency. Particularly impressive about Strait is that he has had 60 singles top the Billboard Hot Country charts, which is more than any other recording artist in any musical genre, in a distinguished recording career that has spanned over three decades. In 2006, Strait was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. George Strait's new album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, is available for pre-order by To learn more about country king George Strait, check out his This album will consist of 12 original tracks, as well as Strait's cover version of the Johnny Paycheck classic "Old Violin." This will mark his 30th career studio album.Affectionately known as the "King of Country Music," Straight co-produced the album with Chuck Ainlay. He also wrote eight out of the 13 songs including "Sing One with Willie," which features Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson.His song "God and Country Music," was co-penned by songwriters Luke Laird, Barry Dean, and Lori McKenna; moreover, it features Strait's grandson, Harvey Strait as a special guest vocalist.In a press statement, Strait shared that he is very excited to have new music coming out, especially since it has been two years since he last put out a record. He noted that it was "great" writing songs with Bubba and Dean, as well as creating a "beautiful song" with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Another special moment was writing and singing a tune with the iconic country star Willie Nelson.This weekend, Strait will be playing his 21st and 22nd sold-out shows in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, as part of his "Strait to Vegas" residency.Particularly impressive about Strait is that he has had 60 singles top the Billboard Hot Country charts, which is more than any other recording artist in any musical genre, in a distinguished recording career that has spanned over three decades.In 2006, Strait was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.George Strait's new album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, is available for pre-order by clicking here To learn more about country king George Strait, check out his official website More about george strait, Album, Country, King, Willie nelson george strait Album Country King Willie nelson