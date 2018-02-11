This tour stop will be a part of his "Mardi Gras Madness Tour," where he will be joined by the band Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf
as his special musical guest.
In this tour, produced by Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency, Clinton will be bringing his classic hits from Parliament Funkadelic, as well as his soulful sound all across the country and abroad. His music encompasses elements of jazz, funk, rock, pop, gospel and New Orleans blues.
Throughout his lengthy career in the music business, Clinton recorded as both Parliament and Funkadelic, and he truly revolutionized the rhythm and blues genre in the '70s, by blending soul music with funk, and adding influences from the late '60s. As a result, he helped funk music be recognized and accepted as a genre of its own.
In 2016, Clinton collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on his award-winning album, To Pimp a Butterfly. Clinton and Lamar sing together on "Wesley's Theory," along with blues musician Thundercat.
In 1997, Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
with Parliament Funkadelic. He has been dubbed as the "chief architect and tactician" of funk, and rightfully so.
To learn more about Clinton's upcoming concert at The Paramount in Huntington, check out the venue's official website
