UK producer and DJ Genix chatted with Digital Journal about his remix of Golden Girls' 1992 rave classic "Kinetic," and about being an artist in the digital age. Regarding his songwriting and musical inspirations, he said, "I am so passionate about music and I really try and show that in my productions. My own personal tastes in sounds. Also, playing my music to people in my DJ sets and seeing them smile and enjoy it makes me want to make more and more records. It's an amazing feeling to see people having a great time listening to my music. I also receive lots of messages from people saying how my music has changed their lives in some way. It's true my special to share this passion in songwriting." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "The main thing is that it's easier to take your music to the clubs. I used to play on vinyl many years ago so I had to carry flight cases everywhere. But joking aside it is completely different from that era. These days as an artist you have to be so much more than just the DJ or producer. The whole online presence is crucial in marketing and sharing music. So you have to have a presence, and be really active on social media platforms. There are so many artists out there so you have to really stand out." For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "The main advice I give to aspiring producers is to 'be yourself.' Don't copy other artists or write a certain sounding record just to get signed to that specific label. Music is saturated these days so writing more of the same will get you nowhere. Be inspired by other artists, but don’t copy, select sounds that you personally like and you will get a unique sound. That’s the way to stand out, be a unique artist." Genix listed Andrew Bayer and Cosmic Gate as his dream collaboration choice. "Andrew Bayer and I are working on something at the minute," he admitted. "I really loved Sander van Doorn's older stuff. I would love to make one of those techy tracks with him like 'Riff' or 'Grasshopper.' Another artist would probably be Cosmic Gate, I would love to see how they work as their music is produced really well every time, so consistent. Music producers are always learning." On his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic artist, he said, "Well, I use my phone for the social media work I do, and then it's to the studio where I work from my iMac and some hardware, plus Logic X and a bunch of software for synths and processing. I also have a laptop to work on the road." Genix concluded about his remix of the rave classic "Kinetic," "The remix is a true dive into my past and where I came from. These types of records created Genix. Orbital, Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Prodigy and others. They inspired me to take up music production. The original is more than 25 years old. So I gave it a little update. On his remix Golden Girls' 1992 rave classic "Kinetic," he said, "It's a true honor. I didn't ever think I would put out an official remix release of such a classic rave record. It is one of those tracks that really got me into dance music. Such a simple melody. Personally, one of my favorites." 