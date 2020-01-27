Email
article imageGene Watson invited by Vince Gill to join the Grand Ole Opry

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Veteran country star Gene Watson was invited to become a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry family at the Ryman Auditorium.
On January 17, Watson performed the tunes "Sometimes I Get Lucky and Forget" and "Nothing Sure Looked Good On You." Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill subsequently did the honors of extending Watson the invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. The only condition was that Watson had to sing his classic hit "Farewell Party," and he obliged.
"I am not sure I have anything left after that kind of surprise," Watson said, after being shocked and surprised with this tremendous honor. He then delivered a soaring version of "Farewell Party," where he showcased his rich, velvet voice, and it earned him a standing ovation from the Ryman Auditorium audience.
Watson is known for being one of the most iconic voices and balladeers in the country genre of music. He still sings in the same key that he did three decades ago and has been affectionately known by his feels in the music business as "The Singe's Singer."
Throughout his illustrious career in the country music industry, Watson is known for such hit singles as "Fourteen Carat Mind," "Love in the Hot Afternoon," and "Farewell Party." Watson made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry stage of the Ryman Auditorium well over five decades ago when he was only 21 years old.
To learn more about country crooner Gene Watson, his tour dates and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
