Gavin Rossdale of the rock group Bush chatted with Digital Journal about their new music, including their music video for "Flowers on a Grave" and their upcoming album "The Kingdom." He shared his dream female duet choices and his definition of success. "In the creative world, when they ask you for two more songs, there is a chance that you do come up with something good, and then, they were right," he said. "I wrote those two songs, they were 'Flowers on a Grave' and 'The Kingdom,' and I was thrilled. The record label was really excited by them both and the record got greenlit." He praised the music video's director Jesse Davey. "I've worked with Jesse for a long time. He always come up with crazy things and we try to step up to the plate. We shot the video in one take. We rehearsed it from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. There was a lot of movement and choreography, and everybody had to be performing right and it needed to be filmed right. We finished at 4:10 a.m. It felt like my old life when I was doing demos when I was a kid," he said. Rossdale noted that lately, people are feeling lonely. "The theme is loneliness. This is a time that brings up people's loneliness," he said. On the song selection process for the new album, The Kingdom, he said, "I just choose the best songs and I sing the best songs. I have high standards, and I chose 12 songs. I like the ability because the record is so deep and wide. We tried to make it full of quality. That's the name of the game." When asked if there was a song or album cut of his that never got the notoriety that he thought it deserved, he responded, "Yeah, of course. Most of them. It's weird. You have songs you believe in, some songs connect, some become singles and certain songs do better than others." Rossdale elaborated, "I think part of being an artist is also the belief of feeling under-appreciated and undervalued. I think it's good to have that artistic hunger, and being misunderstood is a common human quality, so to maintain that in my own life, I can write in that perspective and more people can relate to it. Nobody ever wrote a song about being appreciated." In July of 2018, Rossdale and Bush performed at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, as part of "Revolution 3" Tour with The Cult and Stone Temple Pilots. "I remember that show. Although it rained heavily that day, it was incredible," he said. Rossdale shared that his songwriting and music are inspired by "life" experiences. "Feelings, emotions and just whatever is going on," he said. "Basically, I am an artist, but my life is words and music. The job is ancient: I travel around and I set up my wagon," he explained. He listed the following female artists as his dream collaboration partners: Sia, PJ Harvey, and Kim Gordon. "I love Sia. She's one of my favorite singers. Also, Kim Gordon from Sonic Youth has one of my favorite voices," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, the acclaimed rocker stated, "How Soon is Now." Rossdale defined the word success as "feeling that you are in the right place at the right time." To learn more about Bush and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page. "Flowers on a Grave" and its music video both earned favorable reviews from Digital Journal.