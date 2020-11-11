Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Gavin Haley, Redbull Records recording artist, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new EP "Unfolding," which will be released on November 13. He collaborated on the song "Self Control" with UK R&B/soul artist Izzy Bizu. "Izzy was great. Her voice is so smooth," he admitted. "I am thankful that she is on this song. She is an amazing artist and her voice is pretty." At the moment, he listed "Love That's Left" and "Self Control" as his two personal favorite songs from the EP. Haley has toured with Ashe, and he will be out on the road with Tate McRae across North America once things start to back out on the road. "Touring with Ashe was a real journey, we were on the road for two months," he said. "It was incredible and my first real experience. She is a really good person to be on the road with and we got to sing a song together every night. I am thankful to have my first touring experience with an artist like that It was a blessing." "The plan is to go and tour with Tate McRae once things get better. I am excited, it's going to be good," he said. Haley has accumulated over 70 million streams and "The Way I Am," his song with Ella Vos is featured on the radio now with over 17 million streams. Things are really starting to move upward for him. "That feels good," he admitted. "I am always trying to stay motivated and I am always trying to grow myself and my writing. I hope more music I put out connects with people." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great since it gives everyone a chance to do something. There is so much music going out there. You need to be more creative and unique with how you approach things." Haley shared that he would love to do a dream duet with James Taylor. "James is at the top of the list for me," he said. "He and I could make something really cool on the guitar together and my mom would absolutely die if that happens." He was a former professional cyclist and has a huge focus on mental and physical health and wellness. "Cycling was my entire life. I have been riding bicycles since the age of two with no training wheels. It was a different perspective of life, athletics consumed my life and because of it, my life was very restrictive. At the age of 16, I was living in Belgium, racing bicycles, and I got to see different parts of the world. I will also be thankful for what cycling has taught me," he said. "My focus in life is trying to get better than I was the day before. I want my mind and my body to be healthy," he added. He defined the word success as being healthy and comfortable. "To continue to be able to see the world and I love that I get to channel my emotions with music," he said. "Success is ultimately being happy. I would love to continue to make music for the rest of my life because I love it so much." For his fans and listeners, he concluded about his new EP, "This is the rawest I've ever been with my music. I encourage you to give it a listen. Thank you for caring about my music." To learn more about artist Gavin Haley, follow him on Gavin Haley Ashley Osborn The song selection for this EP came out effortlessly and the songs expressed what he was trying to say. "We did it over the course of a week in January in Nashville. It just happened naturally and effortlessly," he said.He collaborated on the song "Self Control" with UK R&B/soul artist Izzy Bizu. "Izzy was great. Her voice is so smooth," he admitted. "I am thankful that she is on this song. She is an amazing artist and her voice is pretty."At the moment, he listed "Love That's Left" and "Self Control" as his two personal favorite songs from the EP.Haley has toured with Ashe, and he will be out on the road with Tate McRae across North America once things start to back out on the road. "Touring with Ashe was a real journey, we were on the road for two months," he said. "It was incredible and my first real experience. She is a really good person to be on the road with and we got to sing a song together every night. I am thankful to have my first touring experience with an artist like that It was a blessing.""The plan is to go and tour with Tate McRae once things get better. I am excited, it's going to be good," he said.Haley has accumulated over 70 million streams and "The Way I Am," his song with Ella Vos is featured on the radio now with over 17 million streams. Things are really starting to move upward for him. "That feels good," he admitted. "I am always trying to stay motivated and I am always trying to grow myself and my writing. I hope more music I put out connects with people."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great since it gives everyone a chance to do something. There is so much music going out there. You need to be more creative and unique with how you approach things."Haley shared that he would love to do a dream duet with James Taylor. "James is at the top of the list for me," he said. "He and I could make something really cool on the guitar together and my mom would absolutely die if that happens."He was a former professional cyclist and has a huge focus on mental and physical health and wellness. "Cycling was my entire life. I have been riding bicycles since the age of two with no training wheels. It was a different perspective of life, athletics consumed my life and because of it, my life was very restrictive. At the age of 16, I was living in Belgium, racing bicycles, and I got to see different parts of the world. I will also be thankful for what cycling has taught me," he said."My focus in life is trying to get better than I was the day before. I want my mind and my body to be healthy," he added.He defined the word success as being healthy and comfortable. "To continue to be able to see the world and I love that I get to channel my emotions with music," he said. "Success is ultimately being happy. I would love to continue to make music for the rest of my life because I love it so much."For his fans and listeners, he concluded about his new EP, "This is the rawest I've ever been with my music. I encourage you to give it a listen. Thank you for caring about my music."To learn more about artist Gavin Haley, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page More about Gavin Haley, Unfolding, Ep, james taylor Gavin Haley Unfolding Ep james taylor