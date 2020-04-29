Email
article imageGatlin Brothers team up with Time Life for digital album releases

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Gatlin Brothers (Larry, Steve, and Rudy) have joined forces with Time Life for multiple digital album releases. Digital Journal has the scoop.
A Grammy-award-winning group, they are spotlighting some of their most iconic recordings in their 65-year illustrious career. Many of their albums that were previously unavailable on digital formats have been released via a new recording and distribution agreement with Time Life.
Four of the country group's popular albums are now available on Spotify and other digital service providers, which showcase their songwriting and the depth of their music.
In My Life is available on Spotify, and Your Ticket To Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers is available on Spotify as well; moreover, Sincerely is available on Spotify. Family Gospel Favorites is available on Spotify too.
With these latest projects and dedication to their multi-generational fans, the Gatlin Brothers are not slowing down anytime soon.
Larry Gatlin shared that he and his brothers love to sing their music for the fans. "We have been singing together for 65 years and it never gets old," the country crooner said. "As long as you will keep listening, we'll keep singing. We hope you like the songs in this collection. Keep the faith," Larry concluded.
Time Life is planning to release more musical content from the Gatlin Brothers in the coming months.
This past fall, as Digital Journal reported, Larry Gatlin was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
To learn more about the Gatlin Brothers, check out their official website.
