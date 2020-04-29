A Grammy-award-winning group, they are spotlighting some of their most iconic recordings in their 65-year illustrious career. Many of their albums that were previously unavailable on digital formats have been released via a new recording and distribution agreement with Time Life.
Four of the country group's popular albums are now available on Spotify and other digital service providers, which showcase their songwriting and the depth of their music.
In My Life
is available on Spotify
, and Your Ticket To Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers
is available on Spotify
as well; moreover, Sincerely
is available on Spotify
. Family Gospel Favorites
is available on Spotify
too.
With these latest projects and dedication to their multi-generational fans, the Gatlin Brothers are not slowing down anytime soon.
Larry Gatlin shared that he and his brothers love to sing their music for the fans. "We have been singing together for 65 years and it never gets old," the country crooner said. "As long as you will keep listening, we'll keep singing. We hope you like the songs in this collection. Keep the faith," Larry concluded.
Time Life is planning to release more musical content from the Gatlin Brothers in the coming months.
This past fall, as Digital Journal reported, Larry Gatlin was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
.
