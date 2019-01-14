Email
article imageGary Morris to pay tribute to Herb Kelleher at memorial service

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On January 14, it was announced that singer and actor Gary Morris will honor the founder of Southwest Airlines, Herb Kelleher, at his memorial.
An award-winning musician and Broadway star, Morris was selected by the family of the late CEO and Chairman Emeritus of Southwest Airlines, Herb Kelleher, to sing at his memorial. This service will take place on Tuesday, January 22 in Dallas, Texas.
He will be singing his original version of "Wind Beneath My Wings," as well as the patriotic "America The Beautiful" at the memorial service.
Morris acknowledged that it is a "special honor" to have been asked to perform at the funeral of Herb Kelleher, especially since they are both Texas natives. He further added that out of all the "wonderful" singers that his family could have asked, it is "humbling" to know that his music touched their family.
As Digital Journal previously reported, this past October, Morris honored veterans of the U.S. military at his Mountain Spirit Ranch in Chromo, Colorado.
Morris' latest studio offering, Sense of Pride, is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on veteran singer-songwriter and actor Gary Morris, check out his official website.
