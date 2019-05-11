'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience coming to Long Island

By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On May 9, it was announced that the critically-acclaimed "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience will be back for a 20-city tour in amphitheaters. This time, the production will be held in outdoor venues across the country. It is a great way to say goodbye to one of the biggest television shows in history. This live concert experience will fuse music and footage from all eight seasons, coupled with the musical score of Djawadi. Ramin Djawadi Andres Jimenez Speaking of Djawadi, he will be appearing in three show dates: the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Djawadi has been reworking and redeveloping the musical and visual elements of the production, in order to create a brand new live experience, which encompasses fan-favorite selections from the entirety of Game of Thrones. It will include the new musical arrangements from the final season such as "The Night King" theme, an epic nine-minute composition that instantly went viral after it premiered on the TV show. The 'Game of Thrones' cast, pictured in 2018, have picked up more than 20 Emmys nominations VALERIE MACON, AFP/File On September 14, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will take place at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. Last October, For more information on the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, check out its This live concert experience is produced and promoted exclusively by Live Nation in a partnership with HBO Licensing and Retail; moreover, it will feature the music of Grammy award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi.This time, the production will be held in outdoor venues across the country. It is a great way to say goodbye to one of the biggest television shows in history. This live concert experience will fuse music and footage from all eight seasons, coupled with the musical score of Djawadi.Speaking of Djawadi, he will be appearing in three show dates: the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.Djawadi has been reworking and redeveloping the musical and visual elements of the production, in order to create a brand new live experience, which encompasses fan-favorite selections from the entirety of Game of Thrones. It will include the new musical arrangements from the final season such as "The Night King" theme, an epic nine-minute composition that instantly went viral after it premiered on the TV show.On September 14, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will take place at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.Last October, Digital Journal reviewed the live concert experience at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which was dubbed as "spectacular."For more information on the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, check out its official homepage More about Game Of Thrones, Live, Concert, Experience, New york Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience New york