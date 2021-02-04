Email
article imageGaelic Storm to host 'One For The Road' Livestream concert event

By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Music
Award-winning Celtic group Gaelic Storm will bring the party to their fans via "One For The Road." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Although many St. Patrick's Day parties and celebrations will not take place this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Gaelic Storm will launch "One For The Road," which is a special Livestream concert event that will take place on Wednesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EST.
In this forthcoming Livestream, which is sponsored by Cider Boys, their fans and listeners will be afforded the opportunity to donate to the Gaelic Storm Crew, and Save Our Stages. To learn more about this upcoming event, click here.
Gaelic Storm is led by founding members Patrick Murphy and Steve Twigger. Their music encompasses elements of country, folk, Americana, and rock. They have been headlining major Celtic/Irish St. Patrick's Day concerts for the last 20 years, and they have entertained fans at sold-out concerts in the United States and abroad.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they were writing and recording their 14th studio album. They plan on releasing a live track in March of 2021.
To learn more Celtic group Gaelic Storm, check out their official website, their Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram.
