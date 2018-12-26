Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Huntington - Singer Gabrielle "Gabby" Wiernik from the tribute band The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to her show at The Paramount in Huntington. She listed No Doubt's "Just a Girl" as her personal favorite '90s song to perform live. "I love being Gwen [Stefani]," she said. "The song is fun and very interactive with the crowd. I love embodying her character." Wiernik noted that she would love to someday do a dream duet with pop superstar Bruno Mars. "I am obsessed with Bruno Mars and his music. We actually just saw him in concert, and he was ridiculously good, so to be on stage with him would be a dream come true," she said. Regarding her plans for 2019, she said, "To keep doing a bunch of gigs. We had such a great year in 2018, and hopefully, next year we will have an even bigger crowd. I love what we do. It's really cool that we have all these fans that come back." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, especially with iTunes and Spotify taking over, Wiernik said, "I miss buying physical CDs. You would get to read exactly what's happening, with the lyrics, liner notes, and photographs. There is so much disconnect these days with all these new applications." Wiernik added, "These days, I don't even know what some of the artists look like. You may hear their songs all the time, but you wouldn't know who they are. I still have all of my CDs. I am keeping them for life." "I love our fans," she concluded. "They are really awesome. There is nothing like the fans coming to our shows and hearing them scream simply because they are excited to see you." To learn more about singer Gabrielle Wiernik, check out her For more information on "I am really excited to be at The Paramount," she admitted. "I love playing here. It's amazing at The Paramount."She listed No Doubt's "Just a Girl" as her personal favorite '90s song to perform live. "I love being Gwen [Stefani]," she said. "The song is fun and very interactive with the crowd. I love embodying her character."Wiernik noted that she would love to someday do a dream duet with pop superstar Bruno Mars. "I am obsessed with Bruno Mars and his music. We actually just saw him in concert, and he was ridiculously good, so to be on stage with him would be a dream come true," she said.Regarding her plans for 2019, she said, "To keep doing a bunch of gigs. We had such a great year in 2018, and hopefully, next year we will have an even bigger crowd. I love what we do. It's really cool that we have all these fans that come back."On the impact of technology on the music business, especially with iTunes and Spotify taking over, Wiernik said, "I miss buying physical CDs. You would get to read exactly what's happening, with the lyrics, liner notes, and photographs. There is so much disconnect these days with all these new applications."Wiernik added, "These days, I don't even know what some of the artists look like. You may hear their songs all the time, but you wouldn't know who they are. I still have all of my CDs. I am keeping them for life.""I love our fans," she concluded. "They are really awesome. There is nothing like the fans coming to our shows and hearing them scream simply because they are excited to see you."To learn more about singer Gabrielle Wiernik, check out her official website For more information on The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air , check out their official Facebook page More about Gabrielle Wiernik, Fresh Kids of BelAir, bruno mars, Paramount Gabrielle Wiernik Fresh Kids of BelAir bruno mars Paramount