Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Country artist Gabby Barrett chatted with Digital Journal about the success of her smash single "I Hope," her musical inspirations and dream male duet choices. Regarding her musical and songwriting inspirations, Barrett said, "I am inspired by life, honestly, and what happens in it. 'I Hope' was an experience from my past. My two other songs 'The Good Ones' and "Hall of Fame' were inspired by my lovely husband. When you get married and fall in love, it changes everything especially your writing. I have been able to write some pretty neat songs about my life so it has been cool." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I am very happy that it is easier to get a hold of music. It is easy with streaming since you can get music on your phone these days. I am just glad to be a part of this generation of country music and I am glad that people like my music." This summer, she will be touring with Brad Paisley and they are expected to perform on Thursday, August 13 at She revealed that she has a new album that will be coming out later in the year. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Quarantined." "That's how a lot of people feel at the moment," she said. For young and aspiring country artists, she said, "Go knocking on doors, and eventually one of them is going to open. Every large dream requires a lot of sacrifices. My childhood wasn't a very normal childhood but I say that gladly." Regarding her alternate career choices, she said, "When I was young, I always loved the idea of pretty: makeup and hair. I wanted to go into cosmetology but then I wanted to be an ultrasound technician for pregnant women. Those were my interests outside of music." Aside from her husband Cade Foehner, Barrett listed Steven Tyler and Chris Stapleton as her dream male duet choices in music. "Thank you to everybody in the country realm community and country radio who has been supportive of the song. It has been wonderful and heartwarming to see. I can't wait to see everybody on the road in 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic passes. It should be a fun time," she said.