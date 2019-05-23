Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows in New York this July. Valli also shared his advice for young and aspiring musicians and spoke about how technology and streaming changed the music industry. "They have been a very loyal audience and always come out to see us: all ages. They sing along, dance. We've spent the last year redoing the entire production. We've really stepped up the bells and whistles. Everyone has a great time," he exclaimed. On the impact of technology on the music business, Valli said, "The music business has to evolve like any other business. It makes sense that it is now more accessible and portable but I do love vinyl. There is something about holding it in your hands and seeing it spin on a turntable. I think that's why the kids are getting back to it." In 1990, Valli was inducted into the On his plans for the future, 2019 and beyond, he shared, "As long as I enjoy it, I will continue to tour. We also have some things in the works like a new CD, and perhaps a book as well." "Exciting stuff," he exclaimed. For young and aspiring musicians, the world-renowned entertainer encouraged them to persevere. "Don't give up. My own story is one of tenacity and never accepting a 'no.' I simply had to keep pushing forward. If you love it and can't imagine doing anything else then do give up when the going gets tough. Anything worthwhile is worth fighting for." On his definition of the word success, Valli said, "I grew up in the projects, so in the beginning success was cars and houses but as you get older success is living life as I wish and that is doing what I love to do. Thank God I can make a living at it." For his dedicated fans and supports, Valli said, "I love seeing them at the shows. They have never left me and I am so grateful. They have stuck with us all these years and it is very humbling. And on top of that, we got whole new generations of kids coming to the show. That's crazy for a man of my age to have young fans waiting for autographs after the show." Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, Valli shared it is "tenacity." "I don't think I would be where I am today without it. It is the key to success I feel to any career really. You just keep moving forward and don't look back," he said. Throughout their illustrious career in the entertainment industry, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold in excess of 100 million units worldwide. You just keep moving forward and don't look back," he said.Throughout their illustrious career in the entertainment industry, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold in excess of 100 million units worldwide.To learn more about veteran actor and pop icon Frankie Valli, his music and tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page