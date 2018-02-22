Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Jeff Coffey, former lead singer and bassist of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago, chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming solo album. Coffey revealed that he is in the editing phase of the new music video that he has filmed for "Got to Get Away." He also noted that it will be released a few weeks after the single, so fans can expect it in early March. "I can't wait for people to see the video. It turned out real good. It's a fun song and the video is fun too," he said. The musician continued, "I am looking forward for everybody to hear the song. The single is just a real fun, tongue-in-cheek song, about escaping your every day work and stress. It's the urge to cut loose and get away. That's what the song is all about, and the video reflects that too. It will be entertaining to watch, and I can't wait to share it with everyone." He praised Chicago's long-time guitarist Keith Howland for being an "amazing" and "incredible guitar player." "Keith's my buddy, and he just put out his debut album with the band Button." Coffey listed Kelly Clarkson, Amy Grant and Carrie Underwood as his dream female duet choices in music. "Amy Grant has such an amazing voice. I've been a fan of hers for years," he said. "There are so many talented female vocalists out there," he admitted. The rocker shared that he gets compared to actor Owen Wilson on a regular basis. "People would ask me all the time, especially when Owen first made his debut in the acting scene in the late '90s. Sometimes, I would even go along with it, before telling people that I am not him," he joked. He defined success as "Being able to affect somebody's life with a song that I've written, whether it is one person or one million people." "To me, that's success," he said. "Everybody strives for popularity and to be accepted by the masses, but that's the one thing that makes me happy as a musician. To be able to create music and to have it affect people." Digital transformation of music business Regarding the impact of technology in the music business, he said, "It is interesting. There are two sides to it. Technology defined changed the way people get music, as far as having that physical, tangible copy in your hands, but it has also really changed the way artists get their music out to people. In that respect, it's fantastic. I can reach millions of people at the click of a button in today's world. That's a really cool aspect of modern technology with music. It's a great way to reach people and to cultivate your own following." "Got to Get Away" is available for pre-order on To learn more about Jeff Coffey, check out his "2018 is going to be a very busy year for me," Coffey said. "I am starting where I left off, before I got the gig with Chicago. It's a great way to reach people and to cultivate your own following." "Got to Get Away" is available for pre-order on Amazon