Foo Fighters earn first nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock group Foo Fighters earned their inaugural nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks their first year of eligibility for this tremendous honor. The eligible lineup includes Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mend, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear. Dave Grohl was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Nirvana.
Foo Fighters are hailed for "carrying the torch of in-your-face rock," and rightfully so. They carry the torch of rock authenticity with their infectious hooks, catchy guitar riffs, monster drums, and boundless energy.
In the summer of 2018, their "Concrete and Gold" tour stop at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, New York, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
