Rising country-pop singer-songwriter Flo chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "Talking to Myself." "He loved the idea, and then started playing a chord progression on a really cool synth," she said. "I told him that I loved the sound and that I would love it if we used that in the song. So he started creating the demo based on that chord progression, and I began to work on the lyrics and melody. We then put everything together and 'Talking to Myself' was created." She acknowledged that she has been pretty good during the quarantine. "It was definitely a lot harder at the beginning of quarantine because it was difficult to be separated from my family during such a strange time. But thanks to FaceTime and social media I can stay in touch with my family and feel closer to them. We FaceTime every day. And learning to live life day by day, and trying to worry a little less about the future or the things you can’t control has been a really lovely mindset to be in," she said. Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "Everything. Conversations, stories, movies, music itself, life experiences, feelings. I honestly find inspiration in everything. Of course, most of my songs come from personal experiences and feelings. But it’s funny because I can be having a conversation with a friend or even a stranger, and suddenly something they say gives me an idea and so I’ll tell them 'I’m sorry, I just got an idea, could you give me a second to write it down?' and then I’ll write down a few lyrics. It happens to me all the time. I just think there are so many things to be inspired by." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I think it’s very beautiful, especially now. Shows have stopped - we can’t interact with our audiences face to face. We also can’t see people who inspire us. So being an artist in the digital age allows us to maintain that relationship with our listeners. It also makes us all feel more connected and united, which is really beautiful and makes hard times a little more bearable. But more than anything it keeps the conversation going. You can directly communicate with the people that love your music and thank them, regardless of where they are." For young and aspiring artists, she said, "Work hard, be disciplined, and believe in yourself. Know who you are and know your worth. Never let anyone make you question that. You are amazing, and with perseverance, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. You can do anything if you do it with love, patience, and hard work." On her dream collaboration choices in music, she said, "The first three that come to mind are Sebastian Yatra, Ricky Martin, and Dan and Shay. Sebastian Yatra because I think he has a gorgeous voice and heart, and I would absolutely love to write and sing a song with him. Ricky Martin because I grew up listening to his music, so doing a duet with him would make younger me (and current me) cry tears of joy. And lastly, Dan and Shay have written some of my favorite songs, so I would love to collaborate with them." Flo defined the word success as follows: "Being happy is success to me. Simple as that. And being happy doesn't necessarily mean achieving the long list of goals that you have. It means being thankful for being able to do what you love, and being happy with the hard work you put in. I believe that giving what you're passionate about your absolute all, and enjoying the ride, is being successful. Because the rest will follow. I always say, with love and consistent hard work you can't go wrong." She concluded about "Talking to Myself," "I really hope you love the song as much as I do. It brings a smile to my face every time I get to sing it. So I hope that you sing and dance to it like nobody's watching. Sing it with your friends, with your family, with your dog, or on your own. It's yours now, and I really hope you enjoy it." 