Fleetwood Macked announces shows for spring and summer 2018

Fleetwood Macked, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute group, has announced their show dates for spring and summer of 2018.
The band is fronted by Hillary Epstein as Stevie Nicks, who was named "Long Island's Woman of the Year for 2017 in Music."
On April 14, they will be performing at 89 North Music Hall in Patchogue on Long Island, which was the venue that was named "Best Venue on Long Island in 2018" in the "Best of Long Island" competition. They will be playing the Hamlet Golf And Country Club in Commack, New York, on June 8.
Fleetwood Macked will make their return to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on June 22.
On the following month, they will be playing Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York, on July 19, prior to their October 5th performance at The Patchogue Theater in Patchogue.
These shows are all recommended for fans of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Fleetwood Mac. To learn more about Fleetwood Macked and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official homepage.