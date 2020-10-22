Flawless Real Talk partners with global live streaming app LIVIT

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rapper Flawless Real Talk will be bringing his life and music to the global live streaming app LIVIT. Digital Journal has the scoop. The rapper partnered with LIVIT in a major six-figure deal. As a result, he will be live-streaming his concerts, debut album, and his real life to his fans all over the world. This partnership marks the first time that a hip-hop recording artist and a live streaming platform have joined forces together for charity. LIVIT is an international live streaming app for rising music artists, entertainers, and influencers. It is the largest live streaming platform in the continent of Asia, and it is expanding to many international markets. Aside from his music career, Flawless will also use the power of live streaming to help raise awareness for important charitable causes that are dear to his heart, and give back to those in need, with monthly live-streamed visits to charities, shelters, food banks, firefighters, hospital workers, and others who are in need. Every month, charities will be chosen by Flawless and LIVIT that demonstrate an urgent and important need for assistance. Regarding this new partnership, Flawless remarked, "Finding a platform that could help me connect with fans around the world while monetizing and giving back was the deciding factor, and LIVIT was the perfect match." Flawless Real Talk will do his first full concert on the LIVIT app on Friday, November 13 at 9 p.m. EST. The LIVIT app is free to download on iOS or on Android. To learn more about rapper Flawless Real Talk, follow him on Flawless Real Talk is an independent hip-hop artist, entrepreneur, and the runner up of Netflix's Rhythm & Flow series.The rapper partnered with LIVIT in a major six-figure deal. As a result, he will be live-streaming his concerts, debut album, and his real life to his fans all over the world. This partnership marks the first time that a hip-hop recording artist and a live streaming platform have joined forces together for charity.LIVIT is an international live streaming app for rising music artists, entertainers, and influencers. It is the largest live streaming platform in the continent of Asia, and it is expanding to many international markets.Aside from his music career, Flawless will also use the power of live streaming to help raise awareness for important charitable causes that are dear to his heart, and give back to those in need, with monthly live-streamed visits to charities, shelters, food banks, firefighters, hospital workers, and others who are in need.Every month, charities will be chosen by Flawless and LIVIT that demonstrate an urgent and important need for assistance.Regarding this new partnership, Flawless remarked, "Finding a platform that could help me connect with fans around the world while monetizing and giving back was the deciding factor, and LIVIT was the perfect match."Flawless Real Talk will do his first full concert on the LIVIT app on Friday, November 13 at 9 p.m. EST. The LIVIT app is free to download on iOS or on Android.To learn more about rapper Flawless Real Talk, follow him on Instagram More about Flawless Real Talk, LIVIT, Live, Streaming, App Flawless Real Talk LIVIT Live Streaming App