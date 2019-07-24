Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Festival co-founder and manager Andre Cisco chatted with Digital Journal about Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming EST Festival in Butler, Ohio, which will be held on August 2 and 3. Cisco acknowledged that this festival means more that it is held in Machine Gun Kelly's hometown in Ohio. "Almost our whole team is from Ohio. EST Festival has become like a family reunion for us. All of our friends from our old neighborhoods, friends we've met around the world through music as well as our families come to Ohio to camp the first weekend in August," he explained. On partnering with Cisco shared that the EST Festival is unique due to its "vibe." "We build an adult [utopia] in the middle of the forest with music that ranges from your favorite rock band to Gucci Mane. This year we're trying to break the world record for the largest pool party ever and we're starting the mornings off with trap yoga. We try and keep people guessing," he explained. For music fans and concertgoers, he concluded about the EST Festival, "If you're looking to escape modern monotony for a couple of days, be around real people, great music and authentic energy, pull up." To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly's EST Festival, check out its On the origin of the EST Festival, Cisco said, "About seven years ago, a lot of festivals wouldn't book Machine Gun Kelly because his stage show was so wild. So we said fuck it, we'll throw our own festival."Cisco acknowledged that this festival means more that it is held in Machine Gun Kelly's hometown in Ohio. "Almost our whole team is from Ohio. EST Festival has become like a family reunion for us. All of our friends from our old neighborhoods, friends we've met around the world through music as well as our families come to Ohio to camp the first weekend in August," he explained.On partnering with Machine Gun Kelly for this musical event, he said, "We both came from nothing and have both made a way for ourselves in the world, so it feels pretty good."Cisco shared that the EST Festival is unique due to its "vibe." "We build an adult [utopia] in the middle of the forest with music that ranges from your favorite rock band to Gucci Mane. This year we're trying to break the world record for the largest pool party ever and we're starting the mornings off with trap yoga. We try and keep people guessing," he explained.For music fans and concertgoers, he concluded about the EST Festival, "If you're looking to escape modern monotony for a couple of days, be around real people, great music and authentic energy, pull up."To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly's EST Festival, check out its official website More about machine gun kelly, EST Festival, Ohio machine gun kelly EST Festival Ohio