World-renowned electronic producer and DJ Ferry Corsten chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Schimanski in Brooklyn. The Dutch DJ ranked No. 75 on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll in 2018. "You do your thing, and sometimes you go up and down. It's a nice confirmation that I am doing the right thing," he said. "More new music coming up. There will be a new single with Gouryella," he said, about his future plans. He revealed that he was a part of his debut film score for the mystery thriller Don't Go. "My first score was really exciting. It was a mind-opening experience and I hope to do more of that in the future," he said. Corsten was gracious enough to furnish a quote in memory of the late Swedish electronic superstar Digital transformation of electronic dance music On the impact of technology on the electronic music scene, Corsten said, "For me, technology is a plus. I really think it's cool since you are not dependent on what you are being spoon-fed by radio. You can run your own radio station now thanks to the playlists that you can curate," he said. "I applaud technology. I love it." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "It helps me a lot. I am in Hawaii for a couple of days, and I have my laptop with me with my complete studio. My laptop is my best friend. With the beauty of technology, it doesn't pin you down to one play anymore." On the future of electronic music in the next five years, Corsten said, "Last year, it really felt like trance was making a big comeback and it is definitely growing again. It is interesting how the big room sound has changed. It is a lot more groovy, and it is getting melodic. I feel that trance is making its comeback. It seems like it's going to be one fun ride in a huge melting pot." He listed the following female artists as his dream female collaboration choices: Nina Kraviz, Charlotte de Witte, as well as Emma Hewitt and Christina Novelli. "I really like where techno is going. Nina and Charlotte put a lot of old-school trance in it," he said. "Emma is definitely one of the best female vocalists, along with Christina Novelli." "I can't thank my fans enough. It's because of them that I still have the drive that I have today," he said. "I love seeing their shirts, their flags, and their smiles. It is just amazing when they tell me that my music has changed their lives. My deepest thanks to them." He defined success as "being able to do what I am doing without having to stress too much." "Success is really loving what I am doing," he said. Corsten's music is available on To learn more about Corsten will be performing at Schimanski in Brooklyn on January 25. "You can expect a lot of energy, and quite a bit of new music. It is going to be a fun show. "Success is really loving what I am doing," he said.Corsten's music is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Ferry Corsten and his music, check out his official website