World-renowned electronic producer and DJ Fedde Le Grand chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new track "In Love With You" and his plans for 2021.

On his new song "In Love With You," he said, "The guys sent me the demo, and even though it was not there yet, I was 'in love with it' right away. I worked on it for some days, they loved what I did, and here we are."

For this track, he collaborated with Polish DJ and production duo MELO.KIDS. "Everything went so smooth. I've known the guys for a while already, so that made a difference too. Both of us just having a clear idea of where the track should be when finished also made a difference. It made this a delight to work on."

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I think I'm even more inspired these days because I have more time to listen and explore different genres of music and try out different things. So, at the moment listening to a lot of different things inspires me."

He shared that his New Year's resolutions for 2021 are to shed the Corona kilos. "I am well on my way," he said.

Le Grand ranked No. 23 in 2020 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll. "That felt amazing," he exclaimed. "Especially in such a strange year. It goes to show that my fans are really there for me through thick and thin, and I love them for it."

He acknowledged that he feels that he is a better artist at this stage of his career vs. when he first started out. "Most definitely," he said. "I think I have a clear vision and better sense of direction which leads to fewer distractions and makes for more time focusing on what you really want. I guess I'm a more balanced person overall."

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Le Grand said, "Balance is everything." "I think the current situation has made clear what things are actually important for me as a person but also in business. I think I have a clear sense of what's important to me and what I want in life, and the main thing is that things should be balanced," he explained.

Le Grand concluded about his new song "In Love With You," "It's a song of hope and happiness Especially in these times, it's good to realize who and what you love and to cherish it. But most of all, I hope it lifts people's spirits."