Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Norwegian singer-songwriter Fay Wildhagen chatted with Digital Journal about her song "Different" and her upcoming show at Joe's Pub in New York. "It's an important song for me, I wish I had a song like this when I was younger to help rejoice in our uniqueness. It's like a warm hug," she exclaimed. On December 11, Wildhagen will be playing at Joe's Pub in New York. "It's an honor to be part of the Vanguard Residency at Joe's Pub. Performing here is an important benchmark in many artists' careers. It's overwhelming. I am very much looking forward to it. Typically, we are a six-piece band, but I will be playing in a stripped-down fashion on these two dates. Next time we'll bring the full band," she said. Her music and songwriting are inspired by "nature and the stories that circulate around her." On being an artist in the digital age, she noted that it is quite conflicting. "I love the organic process of analog recordings, but on the other hand, it's wonderful to be able to have a recording set up anywhere in the world. Like a cottage in the woods of Norway, I like that. I also like the instant access to young musicians all over the world that vehicles like Spotify bring us." She listed Feist and Justin Vernon from Bon Iver as her dream duet choices in music. "They are my heroes," she admitted. For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Hard work, have a clear vision and don't give up on your dreams. It's a journey with a lot of stops." She concluded about her upcoming show at Joe's Pub in New York, "Wish me luck." To learn more about singer-songwriter Fay Wildhagen, check out her On her song "Different," she said, "Both the lyrics and the melody came to me in bed one evening. I woke up the next morning and the first thing I did was record it on my cell phone. Later that day I was still so excited by the song that I recorded a demo in my home studio. Shortly after that, I went into the studio to record it properly with some of my very best friends. The idea was to capture a feeling of the song like a 1960s recording and not be too clinical about recording a song in 2019.""It's an important song for me, I wish I had a song like this when I was younger to help rejoice in our uniqueness. It's like a warm hug," she exclaimed.On December 11, Wildhagen will be playing at Joe's Pub in New York. "It's an honor to be part of the Vanguard Residency at Joe's Pub. Performing here is an important benchmark in many artists' careers. It's overwhelming. I am very much looking forward to it. Typically, we are a six-piece band, but I will be playing in a stripped-down fashion on these two dates. Next time we'll bring the full band," she said.Her music and songwriting are inspired by "nature and the stories that circulate around her."On being an artist in the digital age, she noted that it is quite conflicting. "I love the organic process of analog recordings, but on the other hand, it's wonderful to be able to have a recording set up anywhere in the world. Like a cottage in the woods of Norway, I like that. I also like the instant access to young musicians all over the world that vehicles like Spotify bring us."She listed Feist and Justin Vernon from Bon Iver as her dream duet choices in music. "They are my heroes," she admitted.For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Hard work, have a clear vision and don't give up on your dreams. It's a journey with a lot of stops."She concluded about her upcoming show at Joe's Pub in New York, "Wish me luck."To learn more about singer-songwriter Fay Wildhagen, check out her official website More about Fay Wildhagen, Different, joe's pub, Digital Age, New york Fay Wildhagen Different joe s pub Digital Age New york Singersongwriter