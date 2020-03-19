Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Remy Garrison chatted about her new single "D.O.N.E." and she exclusively premieres it with Digital Journal. "One day, he would act like he was all in and then the next day would suddenly seem disinterested. I decided I was 'done' with the game he was playing and didn't want to put up with it anymore," she explained, as she firmly stood her ground. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, She has a wide range of musical influences which encompasses many artists from Aretha Franklin to Lizzo. She is known for empowering her listeners and she wants people to feel like they are having fun with what she is doing musically; moreover, she wants them to feel represented in her songs. Remy Garrison's music is available on such digital service providers as To learn more about singer-songwriter On her new upbeat song "D.O.N.E.", Garrison remarked, "The story behind the song 'D.O.N.E.' is that I was talking to this guy who was back and forth on being interested in me.""One day, he would act like he was all in and then the next day would suddenly seem disinterested. I decided I was 'done' with the game he was playing and didn't want to put up with it anymore," she explained, as she firmly stood her ground.A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Garrison shared that the song "D.O.N.E." was written shortly after that whole experience, and she added that she cannot wait to hear how many people can relate to it.She has a wide range of musical influences which encompasses many artists from Aretha Franklin to Lizzo. She is known for empowering her listeners and she wants people to feel like they are having fun with what she is doing musically; moreover, she wants them to feel represented in her songs.Remy Garrison's music is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about singer-songwriter Remy Garrison and her new single "D.O.N.E", check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Remy Garrison, DONE, Song, Singersongwriter Remy Garrison DONE Song Singersongwriter