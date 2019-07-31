Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 31, 2019, rising country artist Ryan Weaver premiered his new single "Time Like This" exclusively on Digital Journal. "I wanted to push my music to a different level with 'Time Like This,' and I am stoked that we created a new, dynamic, multi-genre listener song," he told Digital Journal about the new single. "It starts with a swampy feel, throws in some classic country undertones, then turns in to a slamming, country-rock tune with a contagious hook," Weaver added. Weaver teamed up with the PBR and since has performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on several occasions, as well as the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, the AT&T Stadium, the hallowed Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, among other venues throughout the country. His musical career kicked off after he retired from 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, where he led his soldiers through multiple deployments; moreover, Weaver lost both of his brothers in combat, making him one of the few two-time gold star family members in the United States. In 2017, Weaver was announced as the Patriotic Voice of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders). "Time Like This" is available for pre-order on To learn more about emerging country artist Ryan Weaver and his new single "Time Like This," check out his "Time Like This" was co-written by Weaver, Craig Wilson, Adam McDonough, and David Veslocki."I wanted to push my music to a different level with 'Time Like This,' and I am stoked that we created a new, dynamic, multi-genre listener song," he told Digital Journal about the new single."It starts with a swampy feel, throws in some classic country undertones, then turns in to a slamming, country-rock tune with a contagious hook," Weaver added.Weaver teamed up with the PBR and since has performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on several occasions, as well as the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, the AT&T Stadium, the hallowed Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, among other venues throughout the country.His musical career kicked off after he retired from 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, where he led his soldiers through multiple deployments; moreover, Weaver lost both of his brothers in combat, making him one of the few two-time gold star family members in the United States.In 2017, Weaver was announced as the Patriotic Voice of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders)."Time Like This" is available for pre-order on iTunes To learn more about emerging country artist Ryan Weaver and his new single "Time Like This," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Ryan Weaver, Time Like This, Country, Artist Ryan Weaver Time Like This Country Artist