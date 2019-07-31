Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExclusive premiere: 'Time Like This' by Ryan Weaver Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On July 31, 2019, rising country artist Ryan Weaver premiered his new single "Time Like This" exclusively on Digital Journal.
"Time Like This" was co-written by Weaver, Craig Wilson, Adam McDonough, and David Veslocki.
"I wanted to push my music to a different level with 'Time Like This,' and I am stoked that we created a new, dynamic, multi-genre listener song," he told Digital Journal about the new single.
"It starts with a swampy feel, throws in some classic country undertones, then turns in to a slamming, country-rock tune with a contagious hook," Weaver added.
Weaver teamed up with the PBR and since has performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on several occasions, as well as the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, the AT&T Stadium, the hallowed Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, among other venues throughout the country.
His musical career kicked off after he retired from 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, where he led his soldiers through multiple deployments; moreover, Weaver lost both of his brothers in combat, making him one of the few two-time gold star family members in the United States.
In 2017, Weaver was announced as the Patriotic Voice of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders).
"Time Like This" is available for pre-order on iTunes.
To learn more about emerging country artist Ryan Weaver and his new single "Time Like This," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Ryan Weaver, Time Like This, Country, Artist
 
Latest News
Top News
Libya foes step up air war as ground battle stalls
In Berlin, refugees get classes on sexual consent
Op-Ed: Colonizing Mars — Never say humans won't colonize the Red Planet
Trump denies racist strategy but gets heckled for 'hate'
US urges Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz
Billy Flynn to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series
Indian coffee king's body found
Princess Haya: champion for women's rights
Kelsey Gronda talks about the Royal Princess Prep Party Company Special
Boris Johnson visits N. Ireland, heart of Brexit battle