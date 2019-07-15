Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 15, the band Nowhere Nation exclusively premieres the animated video for "See Inside Your Mind" on Digital Journal. In the second part of the story, we meet the agency's assassin Nine, who is also Peter's protegee and lover. Nine is tired of working for Omicron but feels bound to it and Peter. Nine meets Seven, and they fall for and sleep with each other. They confide in each other about their dissatisfaction with Omicron, and plot to run away together. After spending one last night together romantically, Nine is ready to break up with Peter and leave Omicron to be with Seven, despite her guilt. Nine travels to London and then to North Africa, where she will meet up with Seven. Peter is slated to join them shortly to oversee a covert operation against a suspected terrorist leader. Meanwhile, Peter, at a cocktail party in Washington, DC, reflects and feels great satisfaction in being the spymaster and being able to manipulate people and read their minds including, he mistakenly thinks Nine. He looks forward to joining her shortly in North Africa and celebrating a successful operation by continuing their love affair, not knowing that the affair is already over. "I wanted to write something dark, sardonic, and funny for this moment of the story. I think everyone loves a good villain because they say and do things we could never get away with. Whatever his faults may be, Peter's character knows no limits, and that's what made him so fun to write 'See Inside Your Mind' for," Nowhere Nation said. The vibrant comic book illustrations are done by Aidan Hughes. "I can see inside their minds, leading liars in a spiral, tuning fools until they sing, some people think, I can see inside their minds," Nowhere Nation sings. This song is a part of a rock concept album, Omicron, that mocks a corrupt government agency. It was inspired by the current socio-political climate in the United States. Nowhere Nation collaborated on that musical project with award-winning producer Doug Rockwell. Nowhere Nation's music is available on To learn more about This animated video for "See Inside Your Mind" unveils part two of the story of Omicron where Peter bathes in the glory of his ability to manipulate and read minds, or so he thinks he does.In the second part of the story, we meet the agency's assassin Nine, who is also Peter's protegee and lover. Nine is tired of working for Omicron but feels bound to it and Peter. Nine meets Seven, and they fall for and sleep with each other. They confide in each other about their dissatisfaction with Omicron, and plot to run away together.After spending one last night together romantically, Nine is ready to break up with Peter and leave Omicron to be with Seven, despite her guilt. Nine travels to London and then to North Africa, where she will meet up with Seven. Peter is slated to join them shortly to oversee a covert operation against a suspected terrorist leader.Meanwhile, Peter, at a cocktail party in Washington, DC, reflects and feels great satisfaction in being the spymaster and being able to manipulate people and read their minds including, he mistakenly thinks Nine. He looks forward to joining her shortly in North Africa and celebrating a successful operation by continuing their love affair, not knowing that the affair is already over."I wanted to write something dark, sardonic, and funny for this moment of the story. I think everyone loves a good villain because they say and do things we could never get away with. Whatever his faults may be, Peter's character knows no limits, and that's what made him so fun to write 'See Inside Your Mind' for," Nowhere Nation said.The vibrant comic book illustrations are done by Aidan Hughes."I can see inside their minds, leading liars in a spiral, tuning fools until they sing, some people think, I can see inside their minds," Nowhere Nation sings.This song is a part of a rock concept album, Omicron, that mocks a corrupt government agency. It was inspired by the current socio-political climate in the United States. Nowhere Nation collaborated on that musical project with award-winning producer Doug Rockwell.Nowhere Nation's music is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Nowhere Nation and their music, check out their official website and Facebook page More about Nowhere Nation, See Inside Your Mind, Animated, Video, omicron Nowhere Nation See Inside Your Mind Animated Video omicron