Singer-songwriter Paola Proctor chatted about her new music video for "How Can I," which she premiered exclusively in Digital Journal. 

"I hate crying in front of people, but for whatever reason, 2020's theme was all about embracing vulnerability," she said. "So I decided to really challenge myself, step outside of my comfort zone and have a full-blown meltdown on camera. I wanted to put it out into the universe for whoever wants to see it, in hopes that it will help normalize breakdowns. I've been in therapy for 10 years now and I still have meltdowns because life is going to throw you some serious curveballs."

"I hope to show people that developing personal accountability and getting professional help for the messy side of life is the best way to change your circumstances. Getting help isn't about stopping or preventing the bad from happening but about teaching you how to handle your actions and impulses when s*** hits the fan," she elaborated.

"How Can I" was co-written by Proctor, Brittany Knott, Taylor Nash, and Ryan Sorestad. It was subsequently recorded in Nashville, and produced by Golden West Productions.

"How Can I" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.