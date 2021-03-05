Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Music Pop singer-songwriter NEDY premiered her lyric video for her anti-bullying single "Made to Be" exclusively on Digital Journal. "There was and is so much freedom in that so I created an organization called Friends Forever Club. FFC is about telling kids and adults alike that it doesn’t matter what the kids at school or work think or say about you, it just matters what God says about you! You are special and unique, created with a special plan and purpose," she elaborated. "Also, your value never changes. FFC is a group of friends that get together, hosting events and speaking to the youth about their great worth and value," she added. NEDY allows her rich, crystalline vocals to shine on the inspirational "Made to Be," where the listener can slightly recall Sade meets Kate Bush, and that should be taken as a compliment. "Made To Be" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about NEDY and her music, check out her "I wrote 'Made To Be' after going through a hard time in my life. I experienced criticism and hatred from the people I worked with for just being my own person. It’s through that time though that I learned, it didn’t matter what anyone said or thought of me, it just mattered that I was made special for a reason and that God's opinion of me never changes.""There was and is so much freedom in that so I created an organization called Friends Forever Club. FFC is about telling kids and adults alike that it doesn’t matter what the kids at school or work think or say about you, it just matters what God says about you! You are special and unique, created with a special plan and purpose," she elaborated."Also, your value never changes. FFC is a group of friends that get together, hosting events and speaking to the youth about their great worth and value," she added.NEDY allows her rich, crystalline vocals to shine on the inspirational "Made to Be," where the listener can slightly recall Sade meets Kate Bush, and that should be taken as a compliment."Made To Be" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about NEDY and her music, check out her website , and follow her on Instagram and Facebook More about Nedy, made to be, Single, Singersongwriter Nedy made to be Single Singersongwriter