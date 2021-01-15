Email
article imageExclusive premiere: Mark Elliott talks about 'Talk To Yourself' Special

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
Americana roots singer-songwriter Mark Elliott chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Talk To Yourself." He premiered the song's music video exclusively in Digital Journal.
"Talk To Yourself" is a song that is quite poignant and it truly honors our mothers' words of wisdom. "These are tough times. Hateful words circle like buzzards and self-doubt can settle in the soul if you're not careful. Talk to yourself like good mama would," he remarked.
This song delivers something we all need right now, encouragement, and a positive outlook for the new year. The latest single begins with a mellow guitar introduction, which is reminiscent of Chris Stapleton's Jazzmaster on "Tennessee Whiskey."
He is joined by American Idol alumna Melinda Doolittle. It was produced by Nashville singer-songwriter and guitarist Gabe Burdulis, and it features such instrumentation as drums, bass, electric and acoustic guitars, pedal steel, and keyboards.
Elliott's songs have hit the Billboard Top 40 including Neal McCoy's "Every Man for Himself" and Chris Ledoux's "Making Ends Meet" with Capitol Records. Elliott was also the winner of the "Kerrville New Folk award"; moreover, he has been a staff writer with Bluewater Music Group, Maypop Music Group (Alabama), as well as Sony Music Publishing.
"Talk To Yourself" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Mark Elliott and "Talk To Yourself," check out his official website, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Singer-songwriter Mark Elliott
Singer-songwriter Mark Elliott
Marcus Serrano
