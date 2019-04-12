On April 12, rising country artist Lyrx debuted her new acoustic video for "Take the Money" exclusively on Digital Journal.
Regarding her song "Take the Money," Lyrx said, "This song was so fun to write and I wanted the rebel people like me to jam out."
"I believe that no matter who you are or where you're from, you should always choose to do you," she said. "Nobody can tell you who you are. You are in the driver's seat baby," she added.
As a songwriter, Lyrx co-wrote country star Walker Hayes' country single "90's Country" and she gearing up to release new music as well. Lyrx is the sister of Shay Mooney from the Grammy award-winning country duo Dan + Shay.
"Take the Money" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about emerging country artist Lyrx and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.