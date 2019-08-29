Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExclusive premiere: Lebanese artist Zaynoon debuts 'Geronimo' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising Lebanese artist Zaynoon premieres the audio to his new song, "Geronimo," exclusively on Digital Journal. It's a track about addressing different fears.
"'Geronimo' is me addressing my fears," Zaynoon told Digital Journal. "Fear of sharks, fear of the police, and fear of being in a war zone. And that's why shit turns 'Geronimo'," he explained.
A native of Lebanon, emerging artist Zaynoon started piano at the young age of six years old. He discovered renowned pianist Ludovico Einaudi, whose work was inspirational to him after high school.
Zaynoon went on to teach himself to play Ludovico's musical work, where he would twist his songs and make them his own. This process showed him that he was able to compose music.
A fearless and passionate musician, Zaynoon paved his own way and went on to chase the American dream. As he arrived in Los Angeles, California, he started honing his craft of producing, writing and singing.
Every aspect of Zaynoon's eight-song debut mixtape, Shit Don't Matter, was generated by his creative output. There is no doubt that Zaynoon will be an "artist to watch" in the next few months and upcoming year.
Zaynoon's music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Lebanese artist Zaynoon, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Zaynoon, Geronimo, Ludovico Einaudi, Lebanese, Artist
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Billy Joel puts New York in a 'Rock and Roll' State of Mind Special
'Feed the wolf': fear stalks Cathay staff after Hong Kong protest sackings
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone at Sept. 10 event
Brazil's burning ban takes effect as Amazon fires rage
Curtains for Italy's first post-war populist government
Oceans turning from friend to foe, warns landmark UN climate report
Walesa to Trump: US no longer moral, political world leader
New Instagram security flaw identified
In latest update — Dorian could hit Florida as Category 4
Former Colombian rebel leader announces return to arms