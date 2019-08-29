Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising Lebanese artist Zaynoon premieres the audio to his new song, "Geronimo," exclusively on Digital Journal. It's a track about addressing different fears. A native of Lebanon, emerging artist Zaynoon started piano at the young age of six years old. He discovered renowned pianist Zaynoon went on to teach himself to play Ludovico's musical work, where he would twist his songs and make them his own. This process showed him that he was able to compose music. A fearless and passionate musician, Zaynoon paved his own way and went on to chase the American dream. As he arrived in Los Angeles, California, he started honing his craft of producing, writing and singing. Every aspect of Zaynoon's eight-song debut mixtape, Shit Don't Matter, was generated by his creative output. There is no doubt that Zaynoon will be an "artist to watch" in the next few months and upcoming year. Zaynoon's music is available on To learn more about Lebanese artist Zaynoon, check out his "'Geronimo' is me addressing my fears," Zaynoon told Digital Journal. "Fear of sharks, fear of the police, and fear of being in a war zone. And that's why shit turns 'Geronimo'," he explained.A native of Lebanon, emerging artist Zaynoon started piano at the young age of six years old. He discovered renowned pianist Ludovico Einaudi , whose work was inspirational to him after high school.Zaynoon went on to teach himself to play Ludovico's musical work, where he would twist his songs and make them his own. This process showed him that he was able to compose music.A fearless and passionate musician, Zaynoon paved his own way and went on to chase the American dream. As he arrived in Los Angeles, California, he started honing his craft of producing, writing and singing.Every aspect of Zaynoon's eight-song debut mixtape, Shit Don't Matter, was generated by his creative output. There is no doubt that Zaynoon will be an "artist to watch" in the next few months and upcoming year.Zaynoon's music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Lebanese artist Zaynoon, check out his Facebook page , and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Zaynoon, Geronimo, Ludovico Einaudi, Lebanese, Artist Zaynoon Geronimo Ludovico Einaudi Lebanese Artist