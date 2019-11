Regarding his new country single "Dirt in My Veins," Rager said, "The words in this song are my story. I spend most of my life away from home and I rarely ever get to see my hometown anymore.""I carry a piece of it with me everywhere I go so I never feel too far away. I feel like the music video really captures that," he explained."Dirt in My Veins" is a nostalgic song that is relatable to anybody that has ever left a small town."Dirt in My Veins" by Jordan Rager is available on such digital providers as Apple Music Amazon Music and Spotify To learn more about country singer-songwriter Jordan Rager and "Dirt in My Veins," check out his official website and Facebook page