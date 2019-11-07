Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExclusive premiere: 'Dirt In My Veins' video by Jordan Rager Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On November 7, country singer-songwriter Jordan Rager premiered his music video for his new single "Dirt in My Veins" exclusively on Digital Journal.
Regarding his new country single "Dirt in My Veins," Rager said, "The words in this song are my story. I spend most of my life away from home and I rarely ever get to see my hometown anymore."
"I carry a piece of it with me everywhere I go so I never feel too far away. I feel like the music video really captures that," he explained.
"Dirt in My Veins" is a nostalgic song that is relatable to anybody that has ever left a small town.
"Dirt in My Veins" by Jordan Rager is available on such digital providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Jordan Rager and "Dirt in My Veins," check out his official website and Facebook page.
More about Jordan Rager, Dirt In My Veins, Music, Video, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
New Zealand makes 'zero carbon' target law
Review: Dolly Parton and Jean Paul Gaultier honored at 2019 WAFF Gala Special
Op-Ed: China wants ‘Earth-Moon Economic Zone’ by 2050
Malaysia says US offer to host APEC 'not a good idea'
French police clear hundreds of migrants from Paris camps
Sikhs await opening of corridor to sacred shrine in Pakistan
In bear country Romania, cohabitation grows strenuous
Scores of Indian farmers arrested over polluting fires
Hashtag Saudi Arabia: Chasing critics on Twitter
New phishing attacks impersonating the law departments Special