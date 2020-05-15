Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExclusive premiere: David Hernandez talks about new song 'Sorry' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter David Hernandez ("American Idol" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new song, "Sorry." He also exclusively premieres his new video.
On the idea for "Sorry," he said, "I sat down with my American Idol mentor Michael Orland, and the words literally flowed out. I've had relationships where I've messed up and said 'sorry' too late to salvage anything. I think everyone can relate to something like that."
Hernandez shared that "Sorry" is based on a true story that he feels everyone can relate to. "We aren't promised tomorrow so saying 'sorry' or making amends as soon as possible is the best thing to do in life if you want to mend any relationship," he said.
He continued, "I originally wrote 'Sorry' as a ballad for a country artists but as we moved forward the song took a life of its own and we added some more production value to it. It became more and more personal to me so I decided I wanted to release it and make a heartfelt video for it."
Hernandez also opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him personally. "This is a tough one for me because I have not always been in the best place during this time. I've had a panic attack and often feel depressed. All of my shows have been canceled and we don't know if they will even be rescheduled."
"I will say that waking up with some sort of schedule is helpful even if they are small tasks," he said. "I also know that working out and running every day for me is mentally enhancing and really improves my mood. Respecting social distancing is key during this time and staying as healthy as possible. Keep your head up and get creative."
"Sorry" is available on Apple Music.
To learn more about David Hernandez and his new music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.
More about David Hernandez, Sorry, Song, Music, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
Exclusive premiere: David Hernandez talks about new song 'Sorry' Special
Brad Benedict talks 'The Oval,' Matthew McConaughey, Dream Loud Special
Review: Frederick Keeve and Ricky Palomino superb in 'The Accompanist' Special
Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood for Xi talks
Op-Ed: US to introduce a UN resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran
Top 6 IT Outsourcing Trends and Market Overview for Business Commissioned
Belgian drinkers' faith rewarded as monks get beer out
Op-Ed: Australia and China's trade spat, an Australian perspective
Hello Halo talks new album 'Maybe This Can't Wait,' digital age Special
Brock Kelly talks about 'Days of Our Lives,' Spectrum fan events Special