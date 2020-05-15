Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Hernandez ("American Idol" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new song, "Sorry." He also exclusively premieres his new video. Hernandez shared that "Sorry" is based on a true story that he feels everyone can relate to. "We aren't promised tomorrow so saying 'sorry' or making amends as soon as possible is the best thing to do in life if you want to mend any relationship," he said. He continued, "I originally wrote 'Sorry' as a ballad for a country artists but as we moved forward the song took a life of its own and we added some more production value to it. It became more and more personal to me so I decided I wanted to release it and make a heartfelt video for it." Hernandez also opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him personally. "This is a tough one for me because I have not always been in the best place during this time. I've had a panic attack and often feel depressed. All of my shows have been canceled and we don't know if they will even be rescheduled." "I will say that waking up with some sort of schedule is helpful even if they are small tasks," he said. "I also know that working out and running every day for me is mentally enhancing and really improves my mood. Respecting social distancing is key during this time and staying as healthy as possible. Keep your head up and get creative." "Sorry" is available on To learn more about On the idea for "Sorry," he said, "I sat down with my American Idol mentor Michael Orland, and the words literally flowed out. I've had relationships where I've messed up and said 'sorry' too late to salvage anything. I think everyone can relate to something like that."Hernandez shared that "Sorry" is based on a true story that he feels everyone can relate to. "We aren't promised tomorrow so saying 'sorry' or making amends as soon as possible is the best thing to do in life if you want to mend any relationship," he said.He continued, "I originally wrote 'Sorry' as a ballad for a country artists but as we moved forward the song took a life of its own and we added some more production value to it. It became more and more personal to me so I decided I wanted to release it and make a heartfelt video for it."Hernandez also opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him personally. "This is a tough one for me because I have not always been in the best place during this time. I've had a panic attack and often feel depressed. All of my shows have been canceled and we don't know if they will even be rescheduled.""I will say that waking up with some sort of schedule is helpful even if they are small tasks," he said. "I also know that working out and running every day for me is mentally enhancing and really improves my mood. Respecting social distancing is key during this time and staying as healthy as possible. Keep your head up and get creative.""Sorry" is available on Apple Music To learn more about David Hernandez and his new music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram More about David Hernandez, Sorry, Song, Music, Video David Hernandez Sorry Song Music Video American idol