article imageExclusive Premiere: 'Dance Floor' lyric video by Beyond The Sun Special

By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
Canadian bred band Beyond The Sun have released their new lyric video for "Dance Floor." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere.
"Dance Floor" was written by siblings Phil, Dalton and Colin Radu, and it was subsequently produced by Dalton Radu. In the band, Colin sings lead vocals and plays rhythm guitar, Phil plays the guitar and keyboards and sings background vocals, and Dalton plays drums and sings backing vocals.
Their lyric video may be seen below.
Their rich vocals on "Dance Floor" are youthful and refreshing, where the listeners can recall the pop-rock band Fun (fronted by Nate Ruess). The song has a liberating vibe to it, which will resonate well with their fan-base.
"Dance Floor" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Beyond The Sun has released a solid new lyric video for their single "Dance Floor." There is something in this song for everybody, and it allows the band to shine as a whole. Their music is very versatile and one could not go wrong listening to Beyond The Sun. Their "Dance Floor" lyric video garners an A rating.
For more information on the band Beyond The Sun and their single "Dance Floor," check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook.
