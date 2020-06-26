Singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "Precious Kisses," which she premiered exclusively in this publication.
"I want to thank Digital Journal for premiering my new single 'Precious Kisses' and sharing it with the world," MacDuffie said.
"Often we feel alone in this big bad universe, where the scale of things runs from the immeasurably tiny to the inconceivably vast, and we seemed to be trapped in eternity," she added. "If we can tune in to the spirit of the cosmos, that is, the vibration that music itself is an extension of, and the absolute now of the whole operation — then we have access to a bottomless affection, because, in fact, we are precious beings," she elaborated about her new single.
"Precious Kisses" by Carrington MacDuffie is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie and her new single "Precious Kisses," check out her official website and her Facebook page.