Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music On Friday, February 1, emerging country artist Sam Grow debuted his new song "Boots." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere. On his inspiration to write "Boots," Grow said, "I lost my dad this past September 11, just as I was in the writing and recording process of this record and 'Boots' got played for us." "I usually don't like to cut that many outside songs but as I listened, it instantly made me think of my dad," he acknowledged. "He never took off his cowboy boots. Even when he cut the grass, he would rock gym shorts and his boots. I know this is a song he would have loved so this one is for him," he said. The song "Boots" is a track on his forthcoming studio album, which will be released later in the spring of 2019. Grow is newly signed to the record label A native of Maryland, Grow is a true road warrior and a well-established touring artist that plays nearly 200 shows per year. To learn more about Sam Grow and his music, check out his "Boots" was co-written by such acclaimed country songwriters as Josh Thompson and Jason Saenz; moreover, it was produced by Jacob Rice.On his inspiration to write "Boots," Grow said, "I lost my dad this past September 11, just as I was in the writing and recording process of this record and 'Boots' got played for us.""I usually don't like to cut that many outside songs but as I listened, it instantly made me think of my dad," he acknowledged. "He never took off his cowboy boots. Even when he cut the grass, he would rock gym shorts and his boots. I know this is a song he would have loved so this one is for him," he said.The song "Boots" is a track on his forthcoming studio album, which will be released later in the spring of 2019. Grow is newly signed to the record label Average Joes Entertainment , and he was named by Billboard Magazine as one of "7 Country Artists to Watch in 2019."A native of Maryland, Grow is a true road warrior and a well-established touring artist that plays nearly 200 shows per year.To learn more about Sam Grow and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Sam Grow, Boots, Country, Artist Sam Grow Boots Country Artist