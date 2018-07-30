Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acoustic country band Nu-Blu has revealed their brand new music video for their single, "A Lot More Love." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere. Regarding their latest single, Carolyn Routh from the band told Digital Journal, "This is one of those great songs that just must be heard." Routh continued, "It is a reminder that we can all benefit from embracing our commonalities rather than focusing on our differences. We can all use a 'A Lot More Love.'" With this song, Nu-Blu stepped out of their comfort zone, and they tackled more controversial issues. "A Lot More Love" is available on To learn more about acoustic group The song "A Lot More Love" is the second track featured on their latest studio album, Vagabonds , which was released independently on Voxhall Records. This marks their first release to mainstream country.Regarding their latest single, Carolyn Routh from the band told Digital Journal, "This is one of those great songs that just must be heard."Routh continued, "It is a reminder that we can all benefit from embracing our commonalities rather than focusing on our differences. We can all use a 'A Lot More Love.'"With this song, Nu-Blu stepped out of their comfort zone, and they tackled more controversial issues. Nu-Blu is comprised of such band members as Carolyn Routh, Daniel Routh, Calder Baker, and Justin Harrison. They hail from Siler City, North Carolina."A Lot More Love" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about acoustic group Nu-Blu and their new single "A Lot More Love," check out their official Facebook page , and their website More about NuBlu, A Lot More Love, Band, Country NuBlu A Lot More Love Band Country