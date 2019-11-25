Email
article imageExclusive: Peyton Gilliland premieres 'Drag Me Under' music video Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
R&B singer-songwriter Peyton Gilliland premieres her new music video for "Drag Me Under" exclusively on Digital Journal.
A rising teen artist, Gilliland co-wrote the song with songwriters Craig Wilson and John Salaway. The song "Drag Me Under" is about finally becoming self-aware in a bad relationship and realizing that the other person is drowning you with all the lies and self-doubt that follow; moreover, "Drag Me Under" is about determining one's own self-worth and realizing one deserves better.
"I've had this vision in my head for the video since we first wrote 'Drag Me Under'," she told Digital Journal. "While the song is intense and numbing, I knew I wanted to capture that through the visuals in the video," she explained.
"When I mentioned the concept to the director, Logen Christopher, he really brought everything to life perfectly," she said. "I couldn't have imagined it coming out any better than it did and I'm so proud for everyone to see what we've been working on," the R&B sensation added.
The song's music video was produced, filmed and edited by Logen Christopher and StormLight Pictures.
Peyton Gilliland's music is available on Apple Music.
To learn more about emerging R&B singer-songwriter Peyton Gilliland and her music, check out her official Facebook page and her official homepage.
