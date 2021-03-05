Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos and she premiered the acoustic version of her live "Dante" video exclusively on Digital Journal. "She's like a big, agitated elephant that sorta charges through the circus doors when you hit 'play.' I thought it would be a strong contender for a stripped-down, intimate performance. The words feel good to sing and there's a lot of feeling behind the story." "We filmed the video in a loft off of Hume Street in Nashville. The street name is significant to me because of the Scottish philosopher, David Hume. Hume had interesting things to say about passion, and cause and effect, and I found that to be keenly appropriate to the song," she said. "Jason Lee Denton filmed while Kyle Dreaden recorded the sound, and it was really fun to perform that way," she said. "We got it all in one long shot, and it was invigorating for me as an artist. I'm used to performing either in front of a stationary crowd or in a booth. Keeping track of the camera felt like a dance." "The piano in the loft had an unexpected tone, and it wound up being a great element. I had to wrestle the notes as they were coming out, but I like that sort of thing. The first piano I ever had was an out-of-tune upright, so I didn't mind at all. I love a little edge, especially for a song like 'Dante'," she added. The live version of "Dante" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera, check out her "Dante" is a track from her critically-acclaimed Fortunes album. The song's music video was filmed and directed by Jason Denton in Nashville, Tennessee. "'Dante' is the first song, and perhaps largest, on my record Fortunes," she said."She's like a big, agitated elephant that sorta charges through the circus doors when you hit 'play.' I thought it would be a strong contender for a stripped-down, intimate performance. The words feel good to sing and there's a lot of feeling behind the story.""We filmed the video in a loft off of Hume Street in Nashville. The street name is significant to me because of the Scottish philosopher, David Hume. Hume had interesting things to say about passion, and cause and effect, and I found that to be keenly appropriate to the song," she said."Jason Lee Denton filmed while Kyle Dreaden recorded the sound, and it was really fun to perform that way," she said. "We got it all in one long shot, and it was invigorating for me as an artist. I'm used to performing either in front of a stationary crowd or in a booth. Keeping track of the camera felt like a dance.""The piano in the loft had an unexpected tone, and it wound up being a great element. I had to wrestle the notes as they were coming out, but I like that sort of thing. The first piano I ever had was an out-of-tune upright, so I didn't mind at all. I love a little edge, especially for a song like 'Dante'," she added. Robert Earl Keen is a huge champion of hers and the veteran musician remarked, "Jesse Madera has a voice as clear and mellifluous as the first songbird of springtime."The live version of "Dante" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera, check out her official website , follow her on Instagram and check out her Facebook page More about Jesse Lynn Madera, Dante, Video, Acoustic Jesse Lynn Madera Dante Video Acoustic