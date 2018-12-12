Email
article imageExclusive: Heather Cole debuts lyric video for 'Good at Friends' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On December 12, pop newcomer Heather Cole debuted her new lyric video for her single"Good At Friends" exclusively on Digital Journal.
"Good At Friends" was co-written by Heather Cole, Abe Stewart, and Annalia, and it was subsequently produced by Stewart. The tune is a synth and guitar-driven single.
On her origin of the single, Cole remarked, "Like many of my songs, 'Good At Friends' was inspired by my own life experiences. I usually end up trying to be friends with my exes. Sometimes it works out, but more often it turns into a weird dysfunctional relationship like the one in this song."
The song's lyric video was filmed in Los Angeles, California, and it was directed by Noah Miller. Regarding her lyric video for "Good At Friends," she said, "For the video I wanted it to feel like two friends hanging out who can't suppress their feelings for each other; however, it ended up feeling more like a first date with my male lead."
She added, "It turns out we weren't that good at being friends either. We actually went on a few dates after we shot this. So that was fun."
The songstress' greatest musical influences include such pop mega-stars as Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, as well as Demi Lovato.
Cole's music is available on Spotify.
To learn more about emerging pop artist Heather Cole and her single "Good at Friends," check out her official website, and her Facebook page.
