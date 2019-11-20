Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Goldy Locks, former pro wrestler and now singer, premieres her new music video for her song "Black" exclusively on Digital Journal. What makes the video even more compelling is that they include the phone number of the national child abuse hotline towards the end of the music video (1-800-4-A-Child). This is the first single from the Billboard charting album Jazz Part Two by Smith and Hay x DJ King Tech. This album has been on the Jazz Charts for 17 weeks straight, peaking at No. 2; moreover, it went to No. 1 on the Billboard contemporary chart. "Child abuse needs to become a top priority in America," Goldy Locks underscored. "These precious souls with no voice grow up wondering what they did wrong. My father, a parole officer of 30 years dealing daily with killers and sex offenders, pounded into my head that by the time a child is seven years old they pretty much are who they will be." "Depending on their intelligence it can be as early as three or four years old," Goldy Locks said. "If you look at the problems in the world something went wrong at an early age with human beings causing them. May this video serve as a way to start a conversation to be more aware of the children around us," she elaborated. "So many need help. Our band decided to do this video as a Public service announcement (PSA) and take a more raw and real approach to what we can do with our voice," she added. "Black" is by Smith and Hay and features Goldy on lead vocals and she also stars in the video. Most impressive about this Pearl Jam cover tune is that it is meant to bring awareness to the epidemic of child abuse.What makes the video even more compelling is that they include the phone number of the national child abuse hotline towards the end of the music video (1-800-4-A-Child).This is the first single from the Billboard charting album Jazz Part Two by Smith and Hay x DJ King Tech. This album has been on the Jazz Charts for 17 weeks straight, peaking at No. 2; moreover, it went to No. 1 on the Billboard contemporary chart."Child abuse needs to become a top priority in America," Goldy Locks underscored. "These precious souls with no voice grow up wondering what they did wrong. My father, a parole officer of 30 years dealing daily with killers and sex offenders, pounded into my head that by the time a child is seven years old they pretty much are who they will be.""Depending on their intelligence it can be as early as three or four years old," Goldy Locks said. "If you look at the problems in the world something went wrong at an early age with human beings causing them. May this video serve as a way to start a conversation to be more aware of the children around us," she elaborated."So many need help. Our band decided to do this video as a Public service announcement (PSA) and take a more raw and real approach to what we can do with our voice," she added. More about Goldy Locks, Black, Child abuse, Video, Music Goldy Locks Black Child abuse Video Music