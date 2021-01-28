Email
article imageExclusive: Clint Roberts releases 'Nothing Left To Say' song Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Americana singer-songwriter Clint Roberts premiered his new song "Nothing Left To Say." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere.
On his new track, "Nothing Left To Say," he remarked, "It is a collection of mental vignettes regarding personal failures and uncertainty of the future. I wrote it at a time when I had just left a band that was growing in popularity in lieu of figuring things out as a solo artist. It was quite a shaky start for me, and I wrote 'Nothing Left To Say' in an attempt to glean some meaning from it all."
"Nothing Left To Say" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Roberts hails from Western North Carolina, and he will be releasing his full-length breakthrough studio album, Rose Songs, on February 26, 2021, via Carry On Music. The new CD is available for pre-order by clicking here.
In this forthcoming album, Roberts sings the lead vocals, plays acoustic guitar and harmonica, and he collaborates with such musicians as Gordon Mote (piano and B3 Organ), Dan Dugmore (electric guitar and steel guitar), Fred Eltringham (drums/percussion), Brian Sutton on acoustic guitar, and bassist Mark Hill.
His music has received positive reviews from such media outlets as Rolling Stone Country, Cowboys & Indians, and American Songwriter, among others.
To learn more about American singer-songwriter Clint Roberts and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
