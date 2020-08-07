On Friday, August 7, singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie premiered her new video for "I'm The One (Lockdown)" exclusively in Digital Journal.
Regarding her new music video for "I'm The One (Lockdown), MacDuffie remarked, "Every single one of us lives at the center of the universe, it can't be any other way. You can't live in anyone's center but your own."
"So every single one of us is 'The One,' and this song is just my wacky little autobiography," she explained. "I set it to a lockdown video because for me, the musicians I work and play with are what make life worth living and music worth playing. So say 'hello' to my uber-talented Nashville band, every one of whom is 'The One'," she elaborated.
