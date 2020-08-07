Email
article imageExclusive: Carrington MacDuffie talks 'I'm the One (Lockdown)' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On Friday, August 7, singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie premiered her new video for "I'm The One (Lockdown)" exclusively in Digital Journal.
Regarding her new music video for "I'm The One (Lockdown), MacDuffie remarked, "Every single one of us lives at the center of the universe, it can't be any other way. You can't live in anyone's center but your own."
"So every single one of us is 'The One,' and this song is just my wacky little autobiography," she explained. "I set it to a lockdown video because for me, the musicians I work and play with are what make life worth living and music worth playing. So say 'hello' to my uber-talented Nashville band, every one of whom is 'The One'," she elaborated.
For more information on singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie and her new song "I'm The One (Lockdown)," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Carrington MacDuffie in March of 2020 about her latest EP I'm The One, and her song "I See You in My Dream."
