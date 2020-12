"We live in a time of rapidly accelerating change, and my production of 'Run Rudolph Run' — both the song and video — naturally reflect that energy: speed, momentum, focus, desire," MacDuffie exclaimed. "Thanks to Markos Papadatos for recognizing the positive spin that a song can put on our hurtling human nature."The song's music video may be seen below.Her version of this holiday classic is upbeat, sassy, and a great deal of fun, featuring her distinct, raspy vocals.She previously chatted with Digital Journal about "I'm The One (Lockdown)."To learn more about singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie , check out her official website and her Facebook page