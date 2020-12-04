On December 4, singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie released her new music video for "Run Rudolph Run." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"We live in a time of rapidly accelerating change, and my production of 'Run Rudolph Run' — both the song and video — naturally reflect that energy: speed, momentum, focus, desire," MacDuffie exclaimed. "Thanks to Markos Papadatos for recognizing the positive spin that a song can put on our hurtling human nature."
The song's music video may be seen below.
Her version of this holiday classic is upbeat, sassy, and a great deal of fun, featuring her distinct, raspy vocals.
She previously chatted with Digital Journal about "I'm The One (Lockdown)."
To learn more about singer-songwriter Carrington MacDuffie, check out her official website and her Facebook page.