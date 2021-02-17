Long Island country singer Carolyn Miller released her new single "Flatline." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere.
Miller described "Flatline" as an anthemic and empowering tune about perseverance. "It's about coming back stronger. Building back better. A reminder to keep on fighting," she exclaimed.
"I could not think of a better message for 2021, and I am so excited to share this one with you on February 18," Miller remarked
The listener can slightly recall Carrie Underwood's "Undo It." "Flatline" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about Long Island country artist Carolyn Miller and her new single "Flatline," check out her official website, her Facebook page, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.