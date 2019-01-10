Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Herman Rarebell, the original drummer of The Scorpions from 1977 to 1955, chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Brighton Dome in April. Rarebell continued, "Ginger Baker and Pete York will also come out and play some of the classic rock hits from their past such as 'Sunshine Of Your Love' and 'White Room,' and Pete will, of course, play 'Keep On Running' and 'Gimme Some Loving.' The show will also feature a drum solo from each drummer and in the end a fabulous finale with all the musicians involved." On his plans for 2019, he said, 'To take Drum Legends to other places and to make it successful everywhere - to introduce Drum Legends live to as many people as possible. When asked what motivates him each day, Rarebell responded, "My motivation is still to create new music every day and try to get better on my drums." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Rarebell said, "I feel that many musicians are ripped off by these companies. It is very hard for smaller artists and those starting out to make any money from the music they write now. It was much better for them when people went and bought physical product." He noted that he uses technology in his daily routine. "I rehearse, for example, with Bluetooth wireless from my iPhone to my drumkit," he said. Rarebell expressed how happy he is due to the resurgence of vinyl. "I feel very happy that vinyl is back. I also love the warmth and scratchiness," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "Well, you have to love what you're doing and keep on rocking 'til you drop." His advice for aspiring drummers and musicians is to "rehearse" consistently. "Also, believe in yourselves," he added. For his dedicated fans, Rarebell concluded, "I think you should all come and watch this historic moment. It's going to be terrific fun and a real once-in-a-lifetime thing. See you there." Regarding his forthcoming concert at Brighton Dome, Rarebell said, "The show will start with a great drum 'battle' where the three of us play with and 'against' each other. After that, I will continue and play some of the Scorpions' songs that I wrote or co-wrote, such as 'Rock You Like a Hurricane' and 'Another Piece of Meat and Blackout,' just to name a few."Rarebell continued, "Ginger Baker and Pete York will also come out and play some of the classic rock hits from their past such as 'Sunshine Of Your Love' and 'White Room,' and Pete will, of course, play 'Keep On Running' and 'Gimme Some Loving.' The show will also feature a drum solo from each drummer and in the end a fabulous finale with all the musicians involved."On his plans for 2019, he said, 'To take Drum Legends to other places and to make it successful everywhere - to introduce Drum Legends live to as many people as possible.When asked what motivates him each day, Rarebell responded, "My motivation is still to create new music every day and try to get better on my drums."On the impact of technology on the music business, Rarebell said, "I feel that many musicians are ripped off by these companies. It is very hard for smaller artists and those starting out to make any money from the music they write now. It was much better for them when people went and bought physical product."He noted that he uses technology in his daily routine. "I rehearse, for example, with Bluetooth wireless from my iPhone to my drumkit," he said.Rarebell expressed how happy he is due to the resurgence of vinyl. "I feel very happy that vinyl is back. I also love the warmth and scratchiness," he said.Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "Well, you have to love what you're doing and keep on rocking 'til you drop."His advice for aspiring drummers and musicians is to "rehearse" consistently. "Also, believe in yourselves," he added.For his dedicated fans, Rarebell concluded, "I think you should all come and watch this historic moment. It's going to be terrific fun and a real once-in-a-lifetime thing. See you there." More about Herman Rarebell, The Scorpions, Brighton Dome, Show, Drummer Herman Rarebell The Scorpions Brighton Dome Show Drummer