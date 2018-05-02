Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Stewart Copeland (the ex-drummer of The Police) chatted with Digital Journal about his Gizmodrome project, and his future plans. He also spoke about the digital transformation of the music business and his July show in Italy. Gizmodrome album On the song selection process for their Gizmodrome album, "They have been piling up in my cookie jar for 13 to 16 years. We really have been playing a lot of the songs in the summers in Italy, just for gigs, with no agenda or record deal or product. We played shows in Italy for the fun of being there. The material just grew, so when we went in to make an actual album, we mostly had the material, but some of the songs we concocted on the spot, when Adrian and Mark brought in some material." While his personal favorite song on the Gizmodrome album changes, his favorite tunes at the moment include "Zombies in the Mall" and "Amaka Pipa." "Now, when we are playing these songs live, they have a whole different concept," he said. The iconic drummer shared that he is working on an orchestral version of the classic Police song "Darkness." "On stage, we do that with GIzmodrome. Mark King sings it beautifully," he said. Copeland noted that his music is inspired by everything, mainly life. "Music is what we do, and music is easier than life. That's the main inspiration. Music is a fast horse that we like to ride," he said. Proudest professional moments His proudest professional moments include playing at Shea Stadium in New York, as well as Francis Ford Coppola turning around and saying "that sounds great" when he played him some much for a film score that Coppola hired him for. In 2003, Stewart Copeland was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Digital transformation of music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Copeland said, "The technology has granted the blessing of music to everyone. Everybody who has a musical idea, whether they practice for 10 hours a day or not, can make music. The whole commitment to climb the high mountain and dedicate yourself and practice everyday is no longer necessary. It is optional. If you have a song in your heart, you can put it straight in your laptop and create music. That means that people with a song in their heart can make music. It's a wonderful thing. What it means is that there is a flood of music. Ultimately, for the human race it is a net gain. Everybody gets to make music." July show in Italy On July 1, 2018, Gizmodrome will be performing at the Sun and Sounds Festival in Grado, Italy. "We are looking at fixing up some summer dates in Italy. Even though there is only one Italian in the band, we consider ourselves to be an Italian band, just because Italy is where we do it and why we do it. Italy is just such a great atmosphere," he said. Success and fans Copeland defined the word success as "Achieving the mission." "In the wide meaning, success is achieving sustained happiness," he said. For his loyal fans, Copeland said, "I love all of you. Each and every one. I quote the Gizmodrome song: 'We were sinners all, and can't help but judge, but when the gavel falls, remember love. That's the main thing, remember love." 