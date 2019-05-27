Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Canadian singer-songwriter Evan Konrad chatted with Digital Journal about his new music, signing to Lava Records, his upcoming show in New York, and his dream female collaboration choice. "There was a lot of thought put into it and it is highly conceptual," he said. "I hope my listeners are interested in digging a little deeper in the music. I feel people are noticing little things that connect. It paints a larger picture as it grows." Konrad is signed to Lava Records, in partnership with Republic Records, which is home to such artists as Greta Van Fleet, Jessie J, and Lorde. "It has been a whirlwind, but it has been amazing," he admitted. He shared that his music is inspired by other's people music, and by a lot of film soundtracks, especially trilogies such as Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future. "I love spectacles and things that grow and build into something larger," he said. On June 4, Konrad will be performing at Public Arts NYC. "You can expect a lot of noise. I'm going to play solo songs and some songs with my band. It is going to be exciting," he said. "Bjork's voice is beautiful and ethereal." Konrad revealed that he will be playing Lollapalooza on August 1 at the iconic Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. He listed global music star Bjork as his dream female duet choice in music. "I love Bjork. She is such a big influence on my work," he said. On being an artist in the digital age of music, Konrad acknowledged that he "grew up in it." "When I was a teenager, a huge transition was happening and the Internet was becoming a huge part of the music industry," he said. "It feels liberating, in a way, since I was able to make a whole record by myself and conceptualize it without any real budget or help. That's a beautiful thing. It's an exciting time." When asked about the passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age of music, he said, "I am all in the name of fairness." "I think it's important for artists and creators get compensated for their work," he said. "Come on Snake, Let's Rattle" is available on To learn more about Evan Konrad and his music, check out his official On his single, "Come on Snake, Let's Rattle," Konrad said, "It started as a synth riff that I had, and it went from there. I spent a few weeks humming it and then the lyrics came and decided it would be a good idea to switch it up. I wrote the second piece of the song about two weeks later and pieced them together to make this narrative about a man who is fighting with his ego inflation.""There was a lot of thought put into it and it is highly conceptual," he said. "I hope my listeners are interested in digging a little deeper in the music. I feel people are noticing little things that connect. It paints a larger picture as it grows."Konrad is signed to Lava Records, in partnership with Republic Records, which is home to such artists as Greta Van Fleet, Jessie J, and Lorde. "It has been a whirlwind, but it has been amazing," he admitted.He shared that his music is inspired by other's people music, and by a lot of film soundtracks, especially trilogies such as Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future. "I love spectacles and things that grow and build into something larger," he said.On June 4, Konrad will be performing at Public Arts NYC. "You can expect a lot of noise. I'm going to play solo songs and some songs with my band. It is going to be exciting," he said. "Bjork's voice is beautiful and ethereal."Konrad revealed that he will be playing Lollapalooza on August 1 at the iconic Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.He listed global music star Bjork as his dream female duet choice in music. "I love Bjork. She is such a big influence on my work," he said.On being an artist in the digital age of music, Konrad acknowledged that he "grew up in it." "When I was a teenager, a huge transition was happening and the Internet was becoming a huge part of the music industry," he said. "It feels liberating, in a way, since I was able to make a whole record by myself and conceptualize it without any real budget or help. That's a beautiful thing. It's an exciting time."When asked about the passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age of music, he said, "I am all in the name of fairness." "I think it's important for artists and creators get compensated for their work," he said."Come on Snake, Let's Rattle" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Evan Konrad and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his Instagram page More about Evan Konrad, Bjork, lava records, public arts nyc, Singersongwriter Evan Konrad Bjork lava records public arts nyc Singersongwriter