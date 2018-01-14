Email
article imageEurythmics celebrate 35-year anniversary of 'Sweet Dreams' album

By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
British duo Eurythmics celebrate the 35-year anniversary of their sophomore album "Sweet Dreams," which catapulted them to super-stardom.
An acclaimed rock duo, Eurythmics was comprised of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart. They made history when DJs spun such radio singles off that album including "This Is the House," "The Walk," "Love Is a Stranger" and their chart-topping title track "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."
Most impressive is that fact that this album is still being played all over the world at music festivals, nightclubs, radio stations (especially adult contemporary formats), and streaming services.
As Digital Journal reported, eight of their studio albums are being prepared for vinyl release via RCA/Legacy Recording, which will include all of the album art-work, illustrations, as well as the liner notes. These eight vinyls are available for pre-order on Amazon.
To learn more about British rock duo Eurythmics, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
