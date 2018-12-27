Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Huntington - Singer Estee Hadzikostas sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to the Fresh Kids of Bel-Air show at The Paramount in Huntington on December 22. Hadzikostas shared that she is of Greek descent, where both of her parents are from Greece. She listed "Zombie" by The Cranberries and "What's Up" by the 4 Non Blondes as her personal favorite '90s songs to perform live. Her New Year's resolutions for 2019 are to "become a better cook." "I am learning, and hopefully, in 2019, I will be able to fillet bronzinos better," she said. "That's my resolution. Hopefully, I can stick with it." She selected the late music superstars Michael Jackson and Prince as her dream duet choices. "I used to love them. They were my favorite," she said. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Hadzikostas said, "Technology is actually helping it because everything is so accessible thanks to streaming services and social media. It's unfortunate that the authentic music industry isn't thriving as it used to back in the day. Now, everybody is touring or they are making their money with merchandise." Regarding the passage of the Music Modernization Act, she said, "I am happy that the artists are taken care of better than before." For their fans, Hadzikostas said, "Thank you for continuing to support us, and for always being there for us. Hopefully, the word keeps on spreading." To learn more about the "I am so excited to be back at The Paramount because it feels like home," she said. "I am from Long Island as well, from Montauk and East Hampton. It has always been a dream to play here."Hadzikostas shared that she is of Greek descent, where both of her parents are from Greece. She listed "Zombie" by The Cranberries and "What's Up" by the 4 Non Blondes as her personal favorite '90s songs to perform live.Her New Year's resolutions for 2019 are to "become a better cook." "I am learning, and hopefully, in 2019, I will be able to fillet bronzinos better," she said. "That's my resolution. Hopefully, I can stick with it."She selected the late music superstars Michael Jackson and Prince as her dream duet choices. "I used to love them. They were my favorite," she said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Hadzikostas said, "Technology is actually helping it because everything is so accessible thanks to streaming services and social media. It's unfortunate that the authentic music industry isn't thriving as it used to back in the day. Now, everybody is touring or they are making their money with merchandise."Regarding the passage of the Music Modernization Act, she said, "I am happy that the artists are taken care of better than before."For their fans, Hadzikostas said, "Thank you for continuing to support us, and for always being there for us. Hopefully, the word keeps on spreading."To learn more about the Fresh Kids of Bel-Air , check out their official Facebook page More about Estee Hadzikostas, Zombie, Fresh Kids of BelAir, Singer, Prince Estee Hadzikostas Zombie Fresh Kids of BelAir Singer Prince